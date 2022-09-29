We Don't Care About Y'All : Incarcerated People in Hurricane Ian's Path Not Evacuated, Live in Fear

Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 12:34 Hits: 2

As millions of Florida residents in the path of Hurricane Ian were ordered to evacuate, advocates pushed authorities to also evacuate what they say are as many as 176,000 people incarcerated in prisons, jails and immigrant detention centers. Now the storm has left millions without power and many without water. “We’re worried about the conditions in the days and weeks following, with no AC, lack of sanitation and water, lack of food, lack of appropriate staff and access to health,” says Angel D’Angelo, a member of Restorative Justice Coalition and Fight Toxic Prisons.

