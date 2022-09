Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 07:09 Hits: 4

Renewed fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces broke out on September 28, killing three Armenian troops, Yerevan said as the two sides again blamed each other for shooting first across their shared border.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/armenia-azerbaijani-fresh-border-clashes/32057278.html