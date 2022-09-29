The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: Sweden’s coast guard says fourth leak found on Nord Stream pipelines

Category: World Hits: 2

Live: Sweden’s coast guard says fourth leak found on Nord Stream pipelines Sweden's coast guard said Wednesday it discovered a fourth gas leak on the damaged Nord Stream pipelines earlier this week. The European Union suspects sabotage was behind the leaks on the subsea Russian pipelines to Europe and has promised a "robust" response to any intentional disruption of its energy infrastructure. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2). 

https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220929-live-russia-set-to-annex-ukraine-territory

