Live: Sweden’s coast guard says fourth leak found on Nord Stream pipelines

Thursday, 29 September 2022

Sweden's coast guard said Wednesday it discovered a fourth gas leak on the damaged Nord Stream pipelines earlier this week. The European Union suspects sabotage was behind the leaks on the subsea Russian pipelines to Europe and has promised a "robust" response to any intentional disruption of its energy infrastructure. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

