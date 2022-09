Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 07:44 Hits: 2

Men in the Russian-occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region are fleeing to avoid forced conscription into Moscow's army. The exodus follows what Western powers have called "sham" referendums, staged by Russia, that seek to legitimize the eventual annexation of territories under Russian control.

