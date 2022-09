Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 19:23 Hits: 3

Despite close ties to Russia, Kazakhstan defies the Kremlin by welcoming Russians fleeing a roundup of conscripts for the Ukraine war.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/0928/Big-hearts-can-help-win-a-war?icid=rss