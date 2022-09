Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 12:45 Hits: 1

The US Federal Reserve’s latest interest-rate hike is just one more step on the long and difficult road away from quantitative easing. While the Fed and other central banks, such as the Bank of Japan, must complete the journey, governments must refrain from politicizing the pitfalls that await.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/fed-japan-interest-rate-hikes-risks-negative-seigniorage-by-takatoshi-ito-2022-09