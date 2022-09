Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 13:52 Hits: 1

With election denial becoming a new global trend, it is necessary to ask why so many citizens would accept leaders who fraudulently cry “fraud.” Even when they leave power quietly, populist politicians have exploited political polarization and indoctrinated their supporters never to trust the system.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/trump-bolsonaro-political-logic-behind-the-big-lie-by-jan-werner-mueller-2022-09