Bill McKibben: Victory Over Big Oil as Sen. Manchin Forced to Drop Hideous Deal on Energy

Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin abandoned his own energy permitting proposal Tuesday that would have fast-tracked the federal review of energy projects, including the contested Mountain Valley Pipeline. Following intense pressure from a range of climate justice and Appalachian organizers, Manchin asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to drop the permitting reforms from a funding bill after it became clear he did not have the votes to pass the proposal. 350.org founder Bill McKibben says Manchin may try to partner with the GOP to revive the proposal later this year, but still says the news represents an “impressive win by grassroots environmentalism.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/9/28/joe_manchin_mountain_valley_pipeline_senate