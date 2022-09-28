The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Asteroid Diversion? Earth Is Still Careening Headlong into Climate Catastrophe, Says NASA Scientist

Category: World Hits: 4

Seg3 petersarrest

NASA successfully crashed a robotic spacecraft into an asteroid this week, a first-of-its-kind test of technology that could prevent a comet or asteroid from hitting the Earth, though the chances of such a catastrophe are low. We speak with NASA climate scientist Peter Kalmus, who calls the successful mission “bittersweet.” “We’re doing these amazing missions like redirecting asteroids, and yet with all that technology, with all that knowledge, somehow it’s not translating into stopping what is clearly the biggest threat facing humanity, which is global heating,” says Kalmus.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/9/28/nasa_scientist_asteroid_technology_climate_crisis

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version