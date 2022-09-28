Asteroid Diversion? Earth Is Still Careening Headlong into Climate Catastrophe, Says NASA Scientist

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 12:31 Hits: 4

NASA successfully crashed a robotic spacecraft into an asteroid this week, a first-of-its-kind test of technology that could prevent a comet or asteroid from hitting the Earth, though the chances of such a catastrophe are low. We speak with NASA climate scientist Peter Kalmus, who calls the successful mission “bittersweet.” “We’re doing these amazing missions like redirecting asteroids, and yet with all that technology, with all that knowledge, somehow it’s not translating into stopping what is clearly the biggest threat facing humanity, which is global heating,” says Kalmus.

