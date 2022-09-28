Lady Justice : Dahlia Lithwick on Women Who Used the Law to Fight Racism, Sexism Under Trump Won

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 12:44 Hits: 5

We speak with Dahlia Lithwick, who covers the courts and the law for Slate, about women who fought the racism, sexism and xenophobia of Trump’s presidency. She profiles many of them in her new book, “Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America.” “Law is slow and takes a long time, but at its best, it really can make us all freer and safer and restore dignity to those that have been harmed,” says Lithwick.

