Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 08:45 Hits: 3

The European Union believes that leaks from two Russia-Germany undersea gas pipelines this week "are not a coincidence," and there are indications they were "a deliberate act," the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said September 28.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-nord-stream-leaks-sabotage-eu/32055729.html