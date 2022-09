Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 07:38 Hits: 2

A football friendly to prepare for Qatar 2022 proved fertile grounds for Iranian protesters. The national team have now lent their support in the fight for the freedom of women in a country with a hard-line government.

