Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 08:57 Hits: 4

The EU has said leaks in pipelines carrying gas from Russia to Europe were likely caused by "unacceptable" sabotage. The damage has stoked tensions amid an energy standoff with Russia provoked by its invasion of Ukraine.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-vows-robust-response-after-suspected-gas-pipeline-sabotage/a-63262594?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf