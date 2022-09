Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 07:37 Hits: 6

Since Sunday 25 September, dozens of international media outlets have shared a video of an Iranian woman tying up her hair before confronting the police, claiming it was Hadis Najafi, shortly before she was killed. However, the video does not show Hadis Najafi, but a different woman who lost her life in Iran's protests.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/iran-femme-chignon-hadis-najafi-manifestations-voile-islam