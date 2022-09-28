Will the new far-right government of Italy's Meloni turn its back on Europe?

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 08:05 Hits: 5

The results of Italy's general election could alter the balance of power within the EU, with far-right, eurosceptic parties set to helm the next government in Rome. Italy is making something of a U-turn from Mario Draghi’s premiership, which put Italy back in the driving seat of Europe and bolstered the influence of a country accustomed to punching below its weight.

