Will the new far-right government of Italy's Meloni turn its back on Europe?

Will the new far-right government of Italy's Meloni turn its back on Europe? The results of Italy's general election could alter the balance of power within the EU, with far-right, eurosceptic parties set to helm the next government in Rome. Italy is making something of a U-turn from Mario Draghi’s premiership, which put Italy back in the driving seat of Europe and bolstered the influence of a country accustomed to punching below its weight. 

