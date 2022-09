Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 06:02 Hits: 4

Richarlison says racism will continue "every day and everywhere" unless the authorities "punish" the perpetrators after a banana was thrown at him during Brazil's 5-1 friendly win over Tunisia.

