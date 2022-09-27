Women! Life! Freedom! Iranian Women Lead Nationwide Protests After Death of Mahsa Amini

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 12:11 Hits: 6

Dozens of people in Iran have been killed in a series of escalating women-led protests demanding justice for Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died in the custody of the so-called morality police. Amini was detained on September 13 for allegedly leaving some of her hair visible in violation of Iran’s hijab law. Iranian American writer Hoda Katebi calls the protests “exciting and beautiful,” bringing together women from across economic and ethnic backgrounds and opening up conversations about the policing of women’s bodies. She says the government is using the protests to “advance nationalist ideas,” crack down on Kurdish communities and propel a false narrative of an uprising against Islam. Katebi’s recent piece for the Los Angeles Times is titled “Iranian women are rising up to demand freedom. Are we listening?”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/9/27/iran_crackdown_hijab_mahsa_amini_protests