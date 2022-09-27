Immoral Sinful : Bishop Barber Blasts Mississippi Gov. for Failing to Protect Jackson's Water

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 12:52 Hits: 3

We speak with Bishop William Barber of the Poor People’s Campaign to get an update on the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, where tens of thousands of residents are still without clean tap water. “It’s an immoral and sinful violation of equal protection under the law and human rights,” says Barber, who led a rally Monday outside the Governor’s Mansion in Jackson demanding the state reverse decades of disinvestment in the majority-Black capital. “Everything we’re talking about was created by bad policy, therefore it can be fixed by good policy.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/9/27/clean_drinking_water_crisis_jackson_mississippi