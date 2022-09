Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 10:37 Hits: 4

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian riot police and security forces clashed with demonstrators in dozens of cities on Tuesday, state media and social media said, amid continuing protests against the death of young Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody. Read full story

