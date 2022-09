Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 10:41 Hits: 3

EARLIER this week, a message went viral on WhatsApp claiming that the Johor government will be granting a state holiday on Thursday (Sept 29) to celebrate its Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2022 performance. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/true-or-not/2022/09/27/quickcheck-will-johor-get-a-holiday-on-sept-29-to-celebrate-its-sukma-wins