Category: World Published on Monday, 26 September 2022 19:04 Hits: 5

It’s innovation in the name of planetary defense: NASA’s DART mission aims to test the idea of colliding with an asteroid to deflect it from Earth.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Science/2022/0926/Target-practice-in-space-NASA-aims-to-knock-an-asteroid-off-course?icid=rss