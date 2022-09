Category: World Published on Monday, 26 September 2022 12:40 Hits: 5

The problem with the United Kingdom’s growing budget deficit and public debt is not that they condemn the currency to being weak or strong. It is that they can constrain monetary policy, create uncertainty that spills into financial markets, complicate the inflation-unemployment tradeoff, and hinder long-term growth.

