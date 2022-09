Category: World Published on Monday, 26 September 2022 14:15 Hits: 2

New test scores have confirmed what many had suspected: pandemic-era school closures resulted in a disturbing loss of learning for millions of American schoolchildren. Worse, there is scandalously little political appetite to take the steps needed to help students get back on track.

