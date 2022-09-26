Fascism Returns in Italy: Giorgia Meloni Claims Victory, Allied with Right-Wing Parties Across Europe

Category: World Published on Monday, 26 September 2022 12:17 Hits: 5

Italy’s first far-right leader since Benito Mussolini, Giorgia Meloni, has declared victory. Her Brothers of Italy party is allied with Spain’s far-right Vox party, Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice party and the Sweden Democrats party, which emerged out of its neo-Nazi movement. We look at “the return of fascism in Italy” with professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat, author of “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present,” who says that Meloni, a self-declared conservative, “really sees her party as carrying the heritage of fascism into today.” Ben-Ghiat also describes why Meloni is part of a “transnational design” to create a far-right political culture across Europe.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/9/26/giorgia_meloni_italy_prime_minister_fascism