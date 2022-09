Category: World Published on Monday, 26 September 2022 08:13 Hits: 5

Far-right politician Giorgia Meloni appears set to become Italy's first female prime minister, after near final results showed her Euroskeptic party with neo-fascist roots winning the country's parliamentary elections.

