Category: World Published on Monday, 26 September 2022 08:54 Hits: 3

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) says Russia's war in Ukraine, now in its eighth month, will have a greater impact on the global economy than previously expected.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/oecd-russia-war-ukraine-global-economic-impact/32052293.html