Donald Trump's telekinetic declassification claims 'don't demonstrate much intelligence': Adam Schiff

United States Representative Adam Schiff (D-California) on Sunday torched former President Donald Trump's recent claim that he could declassify top-secret government files "by thinking about it."

Schiff, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee and member of the Select Committee investigating the January 6th, 2021 at the Capitol, explained on CNN's State of the Union that Trump's argument is completely detached from reality.

"That's not how it works. Those comments don't demonstrate much intelligence of any kind. If you could simply declassify by thinking about it, then frankly, If that's his view, he's even more dangerous than we may have thought. Because with that view, he could simply spout off anything he read in the presidential daily brief or anything he was briefed on by the CIA director to the visiting Russian delegation or any other delegation and simply say, 'well, I thought about it, and therefore when the words came out of my mind they were declassified," said Schiff.

"Is that how it works, sir?" moderator Jake Tapper asked Schiff.

"No," Schiff declared. "People work hard to get that information. People put their lives at risk to get that information. That information protects American lives. And for him to treat it so cavalierly shows both what a continuing danger the man is but also how very little regard he has for anything but himself."

Watch below or at this link.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/09/donald-trump-telekinetic-declassification-intelligence/