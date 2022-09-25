'They decided the world is flat': Geraldo Rivera slams Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley for pushing 'the Big Lie'

Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 September 2022 18:00 Hits: 2

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera compared Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) to flat-earthers for insisting that the 2020 presidential election may have been stolen from former President Donald Trump.

In a tweet on Sunday, Rivera lashed out at the two Republican senators.

"Election Deniers-who really believe 2020 was stolen-are lost causes," he wrote on Twitter. "I feel sorry for them, but they’ve decided the world is flat."

"Much worse: those who know better but support the Big Lie anyway," he added. "Like TedCruz and Josh Hawley. Everything they say should jam the bulls--t filter."

