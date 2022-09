Category: World Published on Monday, 26 September 2022 08:08 Hits: 5

Russian conscripts are likely to be sent to Ukraine with minimal training and preparedness, UK intelligence has said. Russian ally Kazakhstan has refused to back "referendums" in eastern Ukraine. DW has the latest.

