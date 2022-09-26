Live: Recruiter wounded in shooting at Russian mobilisation centre in Siberia

Category: World Published on Monday, 26 September 2022 06:14 Hits: 6

A man opened fire and wounded a recruitment officer at an enlistment centre in Siberia on Monday, the local governor said, as tensions mount over Russia's military mobilisation for the conflict in Ukraine. Earlier, Britain said that initial tranches of men called up for Russia's partial mobilisation had started arriving at military bases. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220926-live-first-new-troops-mobilised-by-russia-arriving-at-military-bases-says-britain