Category: World Published on Monday, 26 September 2022 09:32 Hits: 5

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here Monday (Sept 26) granted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob an ad interim injunction against Datuk Lokman Noor Adam in his suit over an alleged defamatory statement on the latter’s social media accounts. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/09/26/ismail-sabri-obtains-temporary-injunction-against-lokman-adam-over-defamatory-statement