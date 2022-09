Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 September 2022 19:48 Hits: 3

German officials have voiced a desire to help the men and called for a European-wide solution. But Latvia says those fleeing now can’t be considered conscientious objectors since they did not act when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/0925/As-Russian-men-flee-military-call-up-Europe-split-on-letting-them-in?icid=rss