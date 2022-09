Category: World Published on Friday, 23 September 2022 08:01 Hits: 1

Although these are not auspicious times for multilateralism, that is no excuse for Europe's climate-oriented investments, diplomacy, and international aid to fall by the wayside. If anything, a climate-focused strategy can serve all of the bloc's primary objectives simultaneously.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/europe-climate-policy-new-nonalignment-by-laurence-tubiana-2022-09