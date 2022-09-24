The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

7 Killed, 41 Wounded in Kabul Mosque Explosion

Seven people were killed and 41 others wounded after a bomb explosion ripped through a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Friday.

Placed on a vehicle, the deadly bomb exploded in front of the main entrance of the Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Mosque in Kabul's Police District 6 on Friday afternoon, Kabul Police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed on his Twitter account.

The bomb targeted the worshippers who were leaving the religious place after Friday prayers, Zadran said.

"The security forces of the IEA (the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) are working resolutely to identify and punish the perpetrators," Zadran said.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman of the Taliban-run administration, condemned the attack, terming it as "an unforgivable crime."

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast.

On Wednesday, a blast rocked Dehmazang locality in Police District 3 of Kabul, killing three people and injuring 13 others.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/7-Killed-41-Wounded-in-Kabul-Mosque-Explosion-20220923-0022.html

