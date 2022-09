Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 September 2022 07:24 Hits: 4

Experts say Super Typhoon Noru is set to be the strongest storm to hit the Philippines this year. It is expected to make landfall not far from the capital, Manila.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/super-typhoon-noru-heads-toward-the-philippines-with-evacuations-underway/a-63230956?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf