Category: World Published on Friday, 23 September 2022 10:27 Hits: 0

The end of the pandemic may be in sight, but COVID-19 could be a harbinger of future calamities. If global leaders do not establish equitable mechanisms to respond before the next big crisis strikes, low-income countries and high-risk groups will once again pay the highest price.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/next-global-catastrophe-equitable-response-by-jose-manuel-barroso-2022-09