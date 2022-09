Category: World Published on Saturday, 24 September 2022 10:01 Hits: 6

Hurricane Fiona has hit Canada's Atlantic coast with strong rains and wind after brushing past Bermuda. Experts say it could become one of the most severe storms Canada has ever seen.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hurricane-fiona-hits-canada-amid-fears-of-historic-extreme-event/a-63225751?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf