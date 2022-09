Category: World Published on Saturday, 24 September 2022 10:52 Hits: 4

PASIR GUDANG: Police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing a box of flour at Taman Kota Masai here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/09/24/flour-thief-caught-breaking-into-car-in-johor