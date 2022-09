Category: World Published on Friday, 23 September 2022 21:00 Hits: 3

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has achieved a new low by using people seeking asylum as a political prop. This cruelty is taking place to “own the libs” and make those lefties realize what life is like for MAGA states along the southern border.

