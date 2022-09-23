Report from Moscow: Antiwar Protests Grow as Thousands Flee Russia to Avoid Being Drafted into Army

Category: World Published on Friday, 23 September 2022 12:13 Hits: 3

Antiwar protests are flaring up in Russia after President Vladimir Putin announced what he called a partial military mobilization to add 300,000 troops into its armed forces. Over 1,300 protesters have been arrested at antiwar demonstrations, with one prominent rights group saying some protesters are being forced to enlist or face heavy jail time. We go to Moscow for an update with Anna Dobrovolskaya, the former executive director of the Memorial Human Rights Center in Moscow, which was shut down by the government last year. She says some people who are drafted without any military experience are publishing their stories, and thousands more have fled Russia to avoid being forced to enlist. “People will be trying to save their lives with any tools they can,” says Dobrovolskaya.

