The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Climate Strike: Mikaela Loach on How Capitalism, Colonialism Imperialism Fuel Climate Crisis

Category: World Hits: 6

Seg2 mikaelaloach cambo protest

Climate activists, led by Fridays for Future, are holding a global climate strike today to pressure world leaders to do more to address the crisis. We speak to Mikaela Loach, who has helped lead the fight against developing the Cambo oil field off the coast of Scotland and who describes the importance of seeing antiracism and climate activism as linked. “We’re in this crisis because fossil fuels and nature have been completely extracted and destroyed to make profit and to continue expansion of economies, in the Global North in particular,” says Loach.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/9/23/mikaela_loach_climate_capitalism_colonialism_imperialism

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version