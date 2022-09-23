Climate Strike: Mikaela Loach on How Capitalism, Colonialism Imperialism Fuel Climate Crisis

Category: World Published on Friday, 23 September 2022 12:27 Hits: 6

Climate activists, led by Fridays for Future, are holding a global climate strike today to pressure world leaders to do more to address the crisis. We speak to Mikaela Loach, who has helped lead the fight against developing the Cambo oil field off the coast of Scotland and who describes the importance of seeing antiracism and climate activism as linked. “We’re in this crisis because fossil fuels and nature have been completely extracted and destroyed to make profit and to continue expansion of economies, in the Global North in particular,” says Loach.

