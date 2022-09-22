The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Azerbaijan's Deadly Attack on Armenia Inflames Decades-Long Conflict in South Caucasus

Category: World Hits: 3

Seg3 aa

An attack by Azerbaijan on Armenia left more than 200 people dead before a ceasefire was called last Wednesday. It was the latest round of fighting between the two neighbors in the South Caucasus, which have fought a series of wars over territory. For more, we speak with Armenia-based reporter Roubina Margossian, who has reported from the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh that is at the center of the conflict.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/9/22/roubina_margossian_2022_azerbaijan_attack_armenia

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version