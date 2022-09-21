The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

COVID, Climate Conflict Fueling Global Hunger as World Leaders at U.N. Urged to Take Action

Category: World Hits: 3

Seg1 hunger 3

An open letter signed by over 200 humanitarian groups calls on world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly to urgently take action on world hunger, citing that one person dies of hunger every four seconds. We speak with Abby Maxman, president and CEO of Oxfam America, one of the letter’s signatories, who just returned from Somaliland, where a famine may be declared as early as next month. Climate change, COVID and conflicts such as the war in Ukraine are largely to blame for rising hunger, she says, and “those who are the least responsible are suffering its worst impacts.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/9/21/oxfam_global_hunger_failing_economic_system

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version