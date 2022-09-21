COVID, Climate Conflict Fueling Global Hunger as World Leaders at U.N. Urged to Take Action

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 September 2022 12:12 Hits: 3

An open letter signed by over 200 humanitarian groups calls on world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly to urgently take action on world hunger, citing that one person dies of hunger every four seconds. We speak with Abby Maxman, president and CEO of Oxfam America, one of the letter’s signatories, who just returned from Somaliland, where a famine may be declared as early as next month. Climate change, COVID and conflicts such as the war in Ukraine are largely to blame for rising hunger, she says, and “those who are the least responsible are suffering its worst impacts.”

