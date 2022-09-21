Adnan Syed Freed After 23 Years in Prison. Same Flaws in His Murder Case Plague Thousands of Others

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 September 2022 12:25 Hits: 7

Adnan Syed, the subject of the popular podcast “Serial,” was released Monday after a Maryland judge vacated his murder conviction due to evidence withheld during the trial that might have helped exonerate him. Syed spent 23 years in prison after being convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee as a teenager in 1999. He has not been declared legally innocent, and prosecutors could decide to retry the case, but that appears unlikely. We speak with Syed’s first attorney, Doug Colbert, who says Brady violations, in which prosecutors fail to disclose evidence to the defense, happen “much too often.” He argues, “There are many other people innocent of their crimes who should not have been convicted.”

