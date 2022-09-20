Juan González: Hurricane Fiona Damage Shows Puerto Rico Still Hampered by U.S. Colonial Control

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 September 2022 12:13 Hits: 6

Democracy Now! co-host Juan González says people are showing resilience in the face of Hurricane Fiona in his native Puerto Rico, where the power grid crashed across the entire island due to the storm. Many who learned from 2017’s Hurricane Maria are dipping into their personal water reserves and using power generators, he says. “Puerto Rican people … have actually been able to recognize the fact that the government, when it comes to these crises, is inept, and many people have been able to develop their own ability to survive,” says González.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/9/20/juan_gonzalez_hurricane_fiona_colonial_government