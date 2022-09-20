The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Juan González: Hurricane Fiona Damage Shows Puerto Rico Still Hampered by U.S. Colonial Control

Category: World Hits: 6

Seg1 juan pr fiona destruction 2

Democracy Now! co-host Juan González says people are showing resilience in the face of Hurricane Fiona in his native Puerto Rico, where the power grid crashed across the entire island due to the storm. Many who learned from 2017’s Hurricane Maria are dipping into their personal water reserves and using power generators, he says. “Puerto Rican people … have actually been able to recognize the fact that the government, when it comes to these crises, is inept, and many people have been able to develop their own ability to survive,” says González.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/9/20/juan_gonzalez_hurricane_fiona_colonial_government

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version