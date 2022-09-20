The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Is the Pandemic Over? Public Health Advocates Decry Biden's Claim as Thousands Still Dying from COVID

Category: World Hits: 6

Seg2 covid 4

President Biden declared that “the pandemic is over” during an interview on “60 Minutes” Sunday, despite data collected by Johns Hopkins showing COVID-19 killed 13,000 people across the U.S. over the past month as 2.2 million new infections were reported. “I think it’s very premature to say that we see the end is in sight with this pandemic,” says Steven Thrasher, author of “The Viral Underclass: The Human Toll When Inequality and Disease Collide.” He adds that the sentiment from the nation’s leader is dangerous because it discourages people from wearing masks and seeking booster vaccinations, which are still vital to prevent the virus’s spread.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/9/20/steven_trasher_pandemic_is_not_over

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version