Published on Tuesday, 20 September 2022

There are at least 20 quadrillion ants on Earth, according to a new study that says even that staggering figure likely underestimates the total population of the insects, which are an essential part of ecosystems around the world.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/environment/20220920-earth-has-at-least-20-quadrillion-ants-study-finds