Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 September 2022 08:16 Hits: 6

Ali Laarayedh was interrogated for 14 hours and is expected to appear before a judge on Wednesday, his lawyers said.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/9/20/tunisias-anti-terrorism-police-detain-former-pm-ali-larayedh