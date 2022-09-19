The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Stronger Wetter: Michael Mann on How Climate Change Makes Storms Worse Why We Must Cut Emissions

Climate Week kicks off this week in New York City as more than 150 world leaders gather for the U.N. General Assembly and as Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, Typhoon Nanmadol slams southern Japan, and Typhoon Merbok floods parts of western Alaska. We speak to climate scientist Michael Mann about how climate change has changed the pattern of tropical storms, and what needs to happen to address the crisis. He says rising global temperatures have worsened the effects of storms like these, and more aggressive climate legislation from Congress is needed. “We are experiencing devastating consequences of past climate inaction, and it really drives home the importance of taking action now,” says Mann.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/9/19/climate_disasters_puerto_rico_alaska_japan

