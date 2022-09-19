Racism Is as British as a Cup of Tea : Kehinde Andrews Says Many Black Britons Don't Mourn the Queen

Category: World Published on Monday, 19 September 2022 12:44 Hits: 2

As Monday’s state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II marks the end of a national period of mourning in Britain, we speak with the U.K.'s first professor of Black studies, Kehinde Andrews, about the generational difference in perceptions of the queen within his Jamaican family, which he lays out in his recent essay, “I Don't Mourn the Queen.” He also describes the brutal legacy of the British slave trade and the British Empire, which makes the monarchy a symbol of white supremacy that should not be mourned, but rather abolished. “This is an old institution — deeply racist, deeply classist, deeply patriarchal. It just needs to go. And this is the perfect time to discuss when it should end,” says Andrews.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/9/19/why_black_britons_wont_mourn_queen